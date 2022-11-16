DEL vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 83 Between Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddhas at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST Nov 16 Wed

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddhas Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 83 Between DEL vs UP at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST: Needless to say, Dabang Delhi K.C. find themselves in an underwhelming run of form and require a change in direction soon for a successful title defence in Season 9. They have six wins and seven losses to their name this season. To beat a confident Yoddhas team, they will need their talisman Naveen Kumar (149 raid points) to be on top of his game, while the likes of Ashu Malik (93 raid points) and Manjeet (54 raid points) need to support him in attack. The Yoddhas, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last four games having won their previous two matches. They have six wins, five losses and two ties so far. U.P. Yoddhas will head into their upcoming clash with confidence and will fancy their chances of a win with Surender Gill (129 raid points) and Pardeep Narwal (111 raid points) in good form. Rohit Tomar with 35 raid points this season has also looked good lately.

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddhas Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Prob able Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between DEL vs UP. Also Check UP Yoddhas Dream 11 Team Player List, Dabang Delhi K.C. Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddha, Match 117, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, February 14.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

DEL vs UP Dream11 Team

Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, and Vishal, Ashu Singh and Vijay Malik, Naveen Kumar and Surender Gill.

Captain: Surender Gill, Vice-Captain: Naveen Kumar.

DEL vs UP Predicted Playing 7

Dabang Delhi K.C: Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Krishan Dhull, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Lather, and Ravi Kumar.

UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Rohit Tomar.

