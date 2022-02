DEL vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 117 Between DEL vs UP at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST:

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between DEL vs UP.

Match: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddha, Match 117, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, February 14.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

DEL vs UP Dream11 Team

Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Krishan, S Jadhav, S Gill, Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik

Captain: S Gill Vice Captain: Naveen Kumar

DEL vs UP Predicted Playing 7

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Vijay, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar

UP Yoddha: Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Ankit,

