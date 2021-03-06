DEL vs UT Dream11 Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

DEL vs UT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Saurabh Rawat (VC), Anuj Rawat

Batsmen: Jay Bista, Himmat Singh, Dhruv Shorey

All-Rounders: Dikshanshu Negi, Lalit Yadav, Nitish Rana (C)

Bowlers: Iqbal Abdulla, Samad Fallah, S. Singh

DEL vs UT Squads

Delhi Squad: Dhruv Shorey, Shikhar Dhawan, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat(w), Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan(c), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Unmukt Chand, Shivam Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Manjot Kalra, Jonty Sidhu, Tejas Baroka, Lakshay Thareja, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Siddhant Sharma, Vision Panchal

Uttarakhand Squad: Kamal Singh, Jay Gokul Bista, Kunal Chandela(c), Saurabh Rawat(w), Dikshanshu Negi, Tanush Gusain, Iqbal Abdulla, Mayank Mishra, Agrim Tiwari, Akash Madhwal, Samad Fallah, Yogesh Rawat, Vaibhav Bhatt, Vijay Jethi, Arya Sethi, Sunny Rana, Himanshu Bisht, Sanyam Arora, Pradeep Chamoli, Ankit Manor

