Home

Sports

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints, WPL Final: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Playing 11s Brabourne Stadium 7:30 PM IST March 26, Sunday

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints, WPL Final: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Playing 11s Brabourne Stadium 7:30 PM IST March 26, Sunday

Here is the Women's Premier League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, DEL-W vs MI-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DEL-W vs MI-W Playing 11s Women's Premier League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women's Premier League.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints, WPL Final: Delhi Capitals Women will lock horns against Mumbai Indians Women for the final match of the inaugural Women’s Premier League 2023 at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. Both teams were in lethal form throughout the season and it will be a nail-biter clash at Mumbai. DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints, WPL Final: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Playing 11s Brabourne Stadium 7:30 PM IST March 26, Sunday. Here is the Women’s Premier League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, DEL-W vs MI-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DEL-W vs MI-W Playing 11s Women’s Premier League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s Premier League.





TOSS – The Women’s Premier League Final match toss between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will take place at 7.00 PM IST

You may like to read

Time – 7:30 PM IST, March 26, Sunday.

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Marizanne Kapp (vc), Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver (c)

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Issy Wong.

DEL-W vs MI-W Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi and Jintimani Kalita.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav.

Squads

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Jasia Akhtar, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.