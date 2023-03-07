Home

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL Fantasy Hints Match 5: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, Playing 11s For Today’s, Captain, Vice-Captain Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST March 7, Tuesday

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The Women’s Premier League match toss between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz will take place at 7.00 PM IST

Time – 7:30 PM IST, March 5, Sunday.

Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Shweta Sehrawat

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma (vc), Tahlia McGrath, Shafali Verma

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey.

DEL-W vs UP-W Probable Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Tara Norris.

