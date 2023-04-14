Home

Sports

Delhi vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 20: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, 3.30 PM IST April 15, Saturday

Delhi vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 20: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, 3.30 PM IST April 15, Saturday

DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 20: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, DC vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DC vs RCB Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Royal challengers Bangalore, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Delhi vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Delhi vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 20: DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 20: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, DC vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DC vs RCB Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Royal challengers Bangalore, Fantasy Playing Tips. Delhi vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 20: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, 3.30 PM IST April 15, Saturday.

Match Details

You may like to read

Match: DC vs RCB, match 20, IPL

Date & Time: April 15, 3:30 PM

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.

Delhi vs Bangalore Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: David Warner, Virat Kohli(vc), Faf du Plessis, Prithvi Shaw

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell(c), Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Delhi vs Bangalore Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Mohammed Siraj, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Dinesh Karthik, Siddharth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, David Willey

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Khan, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vicky Ostwal, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Porel.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.