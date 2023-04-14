Delhi vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Delhi vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 20: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, 3.30 PM IST April 15, Saturday
DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 20: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, DC vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DC vs RCB Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Royal challengers Bangalore, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Delhi vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 20: DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 20: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, DC vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DC vs RCB Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Royal challengers Bangalore, Fantasy Playing Tips. Delhi vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 20: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, 3.30 PM IST April 15, Saturday.
Also Read:
- Kolkata vs Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 19: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 7.30 PM IST April 14, Friday
- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to Feature in Saudi Arabia's Richest T20 League if BCCI Permits - Report
- IPL 2023: Will Dhoni's injury worry for CSK? Stokes is likely to miss three more games
Match Details
You may like to read
Match: DC vs RCB, match 20, IPL
Date & Time: April 15, 3:30 PM
Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.
Delhi vs Bangalore Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik
Batsmen: David Warner, Virat Kohli(vc), Faf du Plessis, Prithvi Shaw
All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell(c), Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga
Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
Delhi vs Bangalore Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.
Squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Mohammed Siraj, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Dinesh Karthik, Siddharth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, David Willey
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Khan, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vicky Ostwal, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Porel.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.