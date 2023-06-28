Home

After Chetan Sharma's unceremonious exit in February, the post has been left vacant with Shiv Sunder Das managing the position on an interim basis.

Ajit Agarkar is currently the Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach in IPL. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar has come out as the frontrunner for the post of BCCI men’s chief selector, the interview of which is likely to be on July 1, according to reports. Shiv Sunder Das is currently leading the men’s selection committee on an interim basis after Chetan Sharma’s unceremonious exit in February.

The last date of application is June 30. “The CAC has the mandate to pick a selector who can stand up to the high profile team management in case there are differences,” a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Agarkar was linked to the chief selector’s post in the past as well, but this time, he is likely to get the high pressure job. If Agarkar is appointed, there will be two selectors from the West Zone with Salil Ankola being the other.

The 45-year-old played 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and 4 T20s for India. He was a part of the Delhi Capitals’ support staff in the recently held Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, the BCCI will likely announce the new head coach of the women’s national team on June 30 with the likes of Amol Muzumdar and Tushar Arothe, among those to be interviewed.

While Arothe has coached the Indian team in the past, Muzumdar, who is also in talks to become Baroda coach, has had stints with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals and the South African national team.

It has also been learnt that Englishman and ex-Durham head coach, Jon Lewis has also applied for the job. The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik will conduct the interviews in Mumbai.

“The interviews will be conducted on Friday,” a BCCI official told PTI. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India, guilty of throwing away knock out games from winning positions in multi-team events over the past five years, has been without a head coach since Ramesh Powar was sacked in December.

Batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar was in charge of the team in the T20 World Cup in South Africa earlier this year. India have a tour of Bangladesh scheduled next month and the announcement on the head coach’s front will be made before that.

