Delhi Capitals and Bengal wicket-keeper Abhishek Porel faces massive scare after police arrests him for rape charges

Abhishek Porel will not only face charges of rape but he will also be tried for several provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including Section 69

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File photo of Abhishek Porel from IPL 2026. (Credits: IANS)

West Bengal wicket-keeper batter Abhishek Porel has been arrested by police in Hooghly district over rape allegations made by a woman, who was in a relationship with the cricketer for nearly three years. This development took place in the late hours of Monday after a court ordered Porel’s arrest just a few weeks after the complaint was originally lodged in Mogra police station.

The police tried to look for him on his Chandannagar residence several times but Abhishek Porel was nowhere to be found. The rape allegations on Porel were made by a Karnataka-based medical student, who claimed that the cricketer made false promises of marrying her after the two developed sexual relations.

This, according to the victim, went on for almost three and a half years. She also revealed that it was only last year that differences started to surface in their relationship after which Porel started to ignore and distance himself from her.

The unnamed medical student, subsequently, filed a First Investigation Report against Abhishek Porel at Mogra station on June 23. The victim also revealed in the FIR that Porel illegally confined her, denied food and kept her isolated because of which she was even unable to walk properly.

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The police launched an enquiry over the matter and upon receiving court orders, Porel was arrested on Monday night.

Hooghly Rural police Superintendent Kunar Bhushan Singh confirmed the development and also stated that Porel will be produced in court today (Tuesday). “There was a case lodged against him and a court order to arrest him. He was arrested late last night. He will be produced in court today,” Hooghly (Rural) SP Kunar Bhushan Singh told PTI.

Abhishek Porel will not only face charges of rape but he will also be tried for several provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including Section 69, which criminalizes sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means or a false promise to marry made without any intention of fulfilling it.

It carries a punishment of imprisonment up to ten years and a fine. He has also been charged with several provisions of the Information Technology Act.

This is definitely a dent in Abhishek Porel’s rising cricketing career. He has been representing the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League for the past three seasons and has also been a part of UK and Australia tours with India A. The Bengal batter has 1408 runs to his name in First-Class cricket and 833 in List A.

Details regarding his appearance in court are awaited.