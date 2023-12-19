Home

Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024: Stubbs, Brook, Richardson Headline DC Buys

Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024: After the bidding war, DC are a 25-man strong team with Rs 9.9 crore still left.

Dubai: Delhi Capitals sapped up Harry Brook, South African youngster Tristan Stubbs, and Australian pacer Jhye Richardson headlined Delhi Capitals’ auction on Tuesday in Dubai for IPL 2024. They did pick some talented youngsters in Ricky Bhui and Rashid Dar but the likes of Kumar Kushagra and Sumit Kumar stole the show by pocketing huge deals. Although Rishabh Pant was present at the auction table, it is still not clear whether he will be able to get match fit when the tournament comes.

List of Players Bought By Delhi Capitals In IPL Auction 2024

Harry Brook (Rs 4 cr), Tristan Stubbs (Rs 50 lakhs), Ricky Bhui (Rs 20 lakh), Kumar Kushagra (Rs 7.2 cr), Rashik Dar (Rs 20 lakh), Jhye Richardson (Rs 5 cr), Sumit Kumar (Rs 1 cr), Shai Hope (Rs 75 lakh), Swastik Chhikara (Rs 20 lakh)

Delhi Capitals’ List of Retained Players Before IPL Auction 2024

Abhishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull

Delhi Capitals’ List of Released Players Before IPL Auction 2024

Aman Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Manish Pandey, Mustafizur Rahman, Phil Salt, Priyam Garg, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan

Delhi Capitals’ Remaining Purse: Rs 9.9 cr

