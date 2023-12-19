Home

Delhi Capitals (DC) At IPL Auction 2024: Delhi Capitals enter bidding war with nine slots to fill and Rs 28.95 crores in purse.

Delhi Capitals at IPL Auction 2024

Dubai: Uncertain about Rishabh Pant’s availability in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals will be one of the busiest franchises during the IPL Auction 2024 on Tuesday in Dubai. Although Pant, who has been out of action for a year, attended the Delhi Capitals training camp in Kolkata, the southpaw mostly contended himself indoors, doing his rehab. The Delhi-based franchise retained 16 players and will enter the auction with a purse of Rs 28.95 crores. They have nine slots to fill including four reserved for foreigners. In the last season, Delhi Capitals finished ninth with just five wins from 14 games. With Sourav Ganguly (Director of Cricket) and Ricky Ponting (head coach) at the helm, Delhi Capitals are expected to fare better in the upcoming season.

List of Players Bought By Delhi Capitals In IPL Auction 2024

Delhi Capitals’ List of Retained Players Before IPL Auction 2024

Abhishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull

Delhi Capitals’ List of Released Players Before IPL Auction 2024

Aman Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Manish Pandey, Mustafizur Rahman, Phil Salt, Priyam Garg, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan

Delhi Capitals’ Remaining Purse: Rs 28.95 crore

Slots To Be Filled: 6 (Indian), 3 (Overseas)

