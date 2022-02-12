Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squad LIVE Updates

With Rishabh Pant set to lead the side, Delhi Capitals have been pretty much able to retain some of their core players in the team. But with only four retentions possible, they were forced to let go some of their key players – most notably Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada. While the option of buying them back in the auction is always possible (except Stoinis) but a highly unlikely one since most of the other teams would love to get their services in the coming years.

Avesh Khan had a great couple of seasons for the Capitals and given the kind of bowling he brings to the table, it would not come as a surprise if the Pant-led side goes all out to get him back in the auctions. Having said that, there is no right to match card (RTM) available to any of the franchises in the upcoming mega auctions to be held in Bengaluru. Precisely why it is anybody's game and it would make very interesting viewing.

Ricky Ponting is still a part of the franchise but according to reports he will skip the mega auctions along with former India batter Mohammad Kaif. In such a case, Pravin Amre and Saba Karim will lead the proceeding for Delhi Capitals in the auction.

Retained ahead of IPL auction

Delhi Capitals (Purse Remaining – ₹47.5 crore):

Rishabh Pant (₹16 crore)

Axar Patel (₹9 crore)

Prithvi Shaw (₹7.5 crore)

Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore)

Remaining Players Slot: 21

Overseas Slots: 7

Players Bought at IPL 2022 Mega Auction by DC

