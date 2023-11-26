Home

Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2024 Trading Window: Delhi Capitals will continue their hunt for their maiden Indian Premier League title in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. Rishabh Pant is likely to make his much-awaited return to cricket after being out of action due to a horrific car accident.

All 10 teams have to submit their complete list of released and retained players before the retention deadline which is November 26. The Indian Premier League auction is set to take place in Dubai, on December 19.

Delhi Capitals have released Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Mistafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Priyam Garg. The Delhi-based franchise have a purse of 4.45 crores. They would like to assemble a strong squad in the upcoming IPL 2024 Auction. Despite having a strong side, DC finished at no. 9 spot.

DC have some of the biggest guns in their arsenal with the likes of David Warner, Mitchell Mars., Anrich Nortje. They possess some good Indian talent as well with the likes Kuldeep Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav etc.

Delhi Capitals’ Retained Players

Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marshm, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar.

Delhi Capitals’ Released Players

Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Priyam Garg.

