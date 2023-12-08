Home

Delhi Capitals (DC), WPL 2024 Auction: Get all the latest updates about Delhi Capitals squad for the upcoming edition of Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL).

Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 Squad.

Mumbai: The Delhi Capitals finished runners-up in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) as they lost in the Final in the hands Mumbai Indians. Leading to the build-up of the second-ever auction, Delhi will be looking to make the most of their opportunity as they will be looking to fill the gap of their remaining 3 slots.

Out of the 3 slots, they can buy 2 Indians and only one foreigner can be bought. Ahead of the auction, they have left out the likes of Aparna Mondal, Jasia Akhter, Tara Norris. They have retained the likes of key players in Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Shafali Verma.

Last season, the Capitals played a total of 9 matches and managed to win 6 of them and even reached the final.

List of players DC bought In WPL 2024 Auction

To be updated….

Delhi Capitals Retained Players For WPL 2024

Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu.

Delhi Capitals Released Players For WPL 2024

Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail, Shivali Shinde, Simran Shaikh.

TOTAL PURSE REMAINING: Rs 22500000

AVAILABLE SLOTS: 3

