Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly BREAKS Silence on Rishabh Pant’s Availability For IPL 2023, Says His Absence Will Affect the Team

New Delhi: The newly appointed Director of Cricket of Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals, Sourav Ganguly have confirmed that Rishabh Pant won’t be playing any part in the upcoming IPL 2023 and his injury will affect the Delhi-based side.

“Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL. I am in connection with Delhi Capitals. It will be a great IPL (for the team), we will do well but Rishabh Pant’s injury will affect the Delhi Capitals”, Sourav Ganguly told Sports Today.

Pant met with a horrific car accident on 30th December around 5:30am, where he suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand as he was driving from Delhi to his hometown Roorkee.

The cricketer suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, ankle, toe and back.

Last week, the 25-year old underwent surgery on his right knee for a ligament tear. The surgery was successful but the doctors at Kokilaben Dirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai refused to give any further information about the developments due to the cricketer’s privacy. They instead said that the BCCI will issue an official statement regarding his health later.

As of now, Australian star batter David Warner holds the pole position to replace the wicket-keeper batter as the captain of the side.

The 16th season of the cash-rich league is scheduled to start on 25th March.