Delhi Capitals Drop Massive Hint Ahead Of BCCI’s New Men’s Chief Selector Announcement

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals have release assistant coach Ajit Agarkar, who is believed to be the frontrunner to be the new head of BCCI's men's selection committee.

Ajit Agarkar has also commentated on several matches post retirement. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals dropped a major hint ahead of the selection of the new BCCI men’s chief selector which is likely to be announced on July 1 as they parted ways with assistant coach Ajit Agarkar. The IPL franchise have also released another assistant coach Shane Watson.

The announcement comes in just after a day as Agarkar is rumoured to be the frontrunner to take the BCCI men’s selection committee chief selectors role. Shiv Sunder Das is managing the position on an interim basis after Chetan Sharma’s unceremonious exit in February.

The last date of application for the job is June 30. If Agarkar is appointed, he will be the second person from West Zone with Salil Ankola being the another. Although Agarkar has been linked with the high-profile job earlier in 2020, this time it is likely that the former India pacer will get the top job.

You’ll always have a place to call home here 💙 Thank You, Ajit and Watto, for your contributions. All the very best for your future endeavours 🙌#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/n25thJeB5B — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) June 29, 2023

One of finest pacers during his time, the 45-year-old Agarkar has played 26 Test matches (58 wickets), 191 ODIs (288 wickets) and four T20Is for India before retiring from international cricket in 2007 after a nine-year career.

Agarkar’s 6/42 against Australia in Melbourne in an ODI in 2004 is one of the highlights of his career and is also recorded the second-best figures by an Indian outside India after Ashish Nehra’s 6/23 against England in World Cup 2003.

Post international retirement, Agarkar played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League. He also took up the mic and commentated on several matches around the world.

As far as Delhi Capitals are concerned, the David Warner-led side finished ninth with just five wins from 14 games. Ricky Ponting retained his place as Delhi Capitals head coach while Sourav Ganguly remained as the Director of Cricket.

