Delhi Capitals Extra Motivated To Win IPL 2023 For Rishabh Pant, Says David Warner

David Warner has been appointed Delhi Capitals skipper in place of injured Rishabh Pant for IPL 2023.

David Warner and Rishabh Pant. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Newly-appointed Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner stated that they are more motivated to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 title in the absence of injured Rishabh Pant and vowed to put extra effort in their quest for maiden title.

Pant suffered a horrific car crash last December and has been ruled out for majority of the year, thus ruling him out of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, ongoing ODI series against Australia and the IPL 2023.

Warner was named the Delhi Capitals skipper and the Australian sent out a special message for the Indian youngster, who is currently undergoing rehab and recovery. “We are motivated every season, but we are motivated even more to lift the title this year in your absence,” Warner said in a Delhi Capitals statement.

“We are going to be on the journey of your recovery with you. We are going to send some special messages and hopefully, you can come to one of our games. On behalf of the DC family, I would like to wish you all the best and a speedy recovery,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pant has shared a video of himself where he can be seen walking with a stick in a swimming pool, as a part of hs recovery process.

Grateful for small thing, big things and everything in between. 🙏#RP17 pic.twitter.com/NE9Do72Thr — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 15, 2023

Delhi Capitals will face Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2023 season opener in an away game on April 1.

