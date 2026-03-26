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Delhi Capitals Full IPL 2026 Schedule: DC Team Full IPL Match Schedule, fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Delhi Capitals Full IPL 2026 Schedule: DC Team Full IPL Match Schedule, fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals will open their IPL 2026 with a clash against Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 1.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 full schedule. (Photo: IANS)

DC IPL 2026 Full Schedule: GMR Group and JSW Sports co-owned Delhi Capitals will open their run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season with a clash against Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 1. DC’s first home matches this season will take place on April 4 and 8 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi against Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.

Axar Patel’s side then have three successive games away from home as they head down south to take on five-times champions Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on April 11, followed by a clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 18 and then face off against Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 21.

DC will return to home comfort on April 25 for a couple of ties as they take on Punjab Kings and have Virat Kohli’s ‘homecoming’ game with RCB at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 27.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced the schedule for the second phase of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026, across 12 venues in India,” a BCCI statement read on Thursday.

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Delhi Capitals are scheduled to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings twice in the league stages, while they will take on Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad only once.

In their away fixtures they will be travelling to Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Dharamsala and Kolkata.

Here is full schedule of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026…

Date Opponents Venue Time April 1 Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 730PM April 4 Mumbai Indians Delhi 730PM April 8 Gujarat Titans Delhi 730PM April 11 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 730PM April 18 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 330PM April 21 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 730PM April 25 Punjab Kings Delhi 330PM April 27 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi 730PM May 1 Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 730PM May 5 Chennai Super Kings Delhi 730PM May 8 Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi 730PM May 11 Punjab Kings Dharamshala 730PM May 17 Rajasthan Royals Delhi 730PM May 24 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 730PM

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