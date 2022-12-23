live

Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squad List, IPL Auction 2023: DC Rope in Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt; Mukesh Kumar Fetch Hefty Sum

Delhi Capitals pick Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt as big star buys while uncapped Mukesh Kumar bagged hefty sum.

Delhi Capitals Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction

Delhi Capitals have bought for themselves three specialist batters in Phil Salt, Manish Pandey and Rilee Rossouw for the upcoming season. Bengal man Mukesh Kumar bagged a hefty sum of 5.50 crore. DC also got Ishan Sharma for 50 lakhs.

Delhi Capitals

Released Players: Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat, Ashwin Hebbar.

Current Squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell (WI), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (AUS), Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi (SA),Anrich Nortje (SA), Vicky Ostwal, Chetan Sakariya, Phil Sal, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw.

Players Bought: Ishant Sharma (50 lakhs), Phil Salt (2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (5.50 crore), Manish Pandey (2.50 crore), Rilee Rossouw (4.60 crore)

