Delhi Capitals Gives Heartwarming Tribute To Rishabh Pant; Hang Skipper’s Jersey On Top Of Dugout

Delhi Capitals are playing their first match against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow on April 1, 2023.

Lucknow: Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals, who are playing their first match against Lucknow Super Giants has made a heartwarming gesture as the franchise hung Rishabh Pant’s jersey in the opener clash at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Pant will miss this season of IPL as the wicketkeeper batter met with an accident in December 2022 and currently recovering from that accident.

Pictures of the Delhi Capitals dugout are going viral all over the web. Fans are loving it and have thanked the Delhi-based franchise for their gesture toward their favorite cricketer.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals had sent their best wishes to regular skipper Pant, who is still recovering from a car accident.

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner said they want to be sure of what to chase as this is the first match on this pitch. “Going to have a bowl. For us it’s about trying to assess conditions early and knowing what to chase,” he said.

Warner said they will take a call on the Impact Player at the appropriate time. “It can be quite confusing, maybe stressful at times (impact player). I’m excited to be back. Playing in front of a big crowd is quite exciting,” Warner said adding that the players have sent their best wishes to regular skipper Rishabh Pant, who is still recovering from a car accident.

LSG Vs DC Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

