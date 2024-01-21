By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Capitals Hopeful Of Rishabh Pant’s Return At IPL 2024, Says Top Franchise Official
Rishabh Pant was a part of the IPL 2024 bplayer's auction that was held last December in Dubai.
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals are hoping Rishabh Pant to attain full fitness by March to play in the upcoming IPL 2024, a top franchise official said. The Indian wicketkeeper has been sidelined from cricket since December 30, 2022, after suffering a horrific car accident.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.