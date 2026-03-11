By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Schedule: DC Team Full IPL Match Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings
Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals who finished at the fifth spot in IPL 2025, will kick off the 19th edition of IPL 2026 against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium
IPL 2026: Under the leadership of captain Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals made a strong start to IPL 2025, winning their first four matches in a row. The impressive run briefly placed them at the top of the points table and raised hopes of a deep playoff push.
However, the team’s campaign lost momentum in the second half of the season, as they managed just one win in their final six matches. Their playoff hopes eventually came to an end after a heavy 59-run defeat against Mumbai Indians in their penultimate game of the tournament.
Delhi Capitals will kick off their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants. Find out about the schedule in the table given below:
Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Schedule…
|TEAM
|DATE
|VENUE
|TIME
|LSG vs DC
|April1, 2026
|Ekana Stadium
|7:30
|DC vs MI
|April 4, 2026
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|3:30
|DC vs GT
|April 8, 2026
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|7:30
|CSK vs DC
|April 11, 2026
|M.A Chidambaram
|7:30
Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 full squad: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Ajay Mandal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Ben Duckett, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson
