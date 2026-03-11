Home

Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Schedule: DC Team Full IPL Match Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals who finished at the fifth spot in IPL 2025, will kick off the 19th edition of IPL 2026 against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium

IPL 2026: Under the leadership of captain Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals made a strong start to IPL 2025, winning their first four matches in a row. The impressive run briefly placed them at the top of the points table and raised hopes of a deep playoff push.

However, the team’s campaign lost momentum in the second half of the season, as they managed just one win in their final six matches. Their playoff hopes eventually came to an end after a heavy 59-run defeat against Mumbai Indians in their penultimate game of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals will kick off their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants. Find out about the schedule in the table given below:

TEAM DATE VENUE TIME LSG vs DC April1, 2026 Ekana Stadium 7:30 DC vs MI April 4, 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium 3:30 DC vs GT April 8, 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium 7:30 CSK vs DC April 11, 2026 M.A Chidambaram 7:30

Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 full squad: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Ajay Mandal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Ben Duckett, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson

