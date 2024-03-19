Home

Delhi Capitals Officially Announces Rishabh Pant As Captain For IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant will captain Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League.

Rishabh Pant (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant will captain Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The wicketkeeper-batter is making a return to professional cricket after 14 months and has been a part of the Delhi Capitals pre-season preparatory camp in Vizag.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal said, “We are delighted to welcome Rishabh back as our Captain. Grit and fearlessness have always dictated his brand of cricket, and not surprisingly, even his road to recovery. I can’t wait to see him walk our team out once again as we look forward to a new season with renewed passion, vigour, and enthusiasm.”

Team co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi said, “Rishabh has worked incredibly hard during one of the most challenging phases of his life. I have no doubt his teammates will take immense inspiration from that as they embark upon a new season. Captain Rishabh and the team has our best wishes.”

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Punjab Kings in their first match of IPL 2024 in Chandigarh on 23 March.

