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Delhi Capitals coach provide MAJOR Mitchell Starc update ahead of IPL 2026 clash against GT, says...

Delhi Capitals coach provide MAJOR Mitchell Starc update ahead of IPL 2026 clash against GT, says…

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals await Mitchell Starc's return as Munaf Patel provides a key update on his injury, NOC status, and impact ahead of the GT clash.

Delhi Capitals coach provide update on Mitchell Starc (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals started their IPL 2026 campaign on a high with two consecutive wins, but the absence of Mitchell Starc remains a major talking point in the dressing room. Bowling coach Munaf Patel has made it clear that the team is keen to have their premier pacer back soon, calling him one of the most valuable bowlers in the IPL.

The former India pacer also stressed that the performance and abilities of Starc put him on par with Jasprit Bumrah, and stated that not many players can match the capabilities of Starc in the bowling department.

Micthell Starc is yet to recieve a NOC from Cricket Australia

However, Mitchell Starc is yet to receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Cricket Australia and is also dealing with a shoulder concern, which has delayed his arrival for the ongoing season.

Before the game between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, Munaf Patel, the bowling coach, has admitted that he keeps checking up with the team management for updates on Starc’s fitness and availability

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“We have won two games, so it has not been felt,” Munai said on a lighter note.

“If we don’t do well, it depends. He is one of the best in the world. There is no bigger bowler in the IPL than Starc. Bumrah is the only one I can think of. He has so much experience, he swings at 140kmph plus with the new ball. I follow up with the team every day. Cricket Australia will update us. We need him as our main bowler,” said Munaf.

Munaf Patel opens up on his role as bowling coach

Munaf also opened up about his role as bowling coach within the Delhi Capitals setup, working with a bowling attack that includes Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan and Aquib Nabi, each offering a unique skill set to the unit.

On being asked about the fitness problems that players who bowl at 150 km/h and higher have to deal with regularly, Munaf responded jokingly, and emphasized on the significance of controlling the load on the body and keeping their rhythm intact.

“The guys who bowl at 150 are not playing. If they don’t play, they will stay injured. We have come from a system where the more you bowl, the more rhythm you have. When you are injured and not in rhythm, you will automatically get injured,” he said.

Munaf showered praise on South Africa’s star pacer Lungi Ngidi, who has recently impressed with his smart variations, highlighting his positive approach and strong understanding of how to bowl effectively in Indian conditions.

“Lungi, with his limitations, is a very good bowler. He is a good man; he is an easy man to handle, unlike other foreigners. He has a good idea of how to bowl on these wickets. He doesn’t try to bowl at express pace. He uses his yorkers and slower ones effectively.”

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