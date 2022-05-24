New Delhi: Rishabh Pant was conned by Haryana cricketer Mrinank Singh for an estimated INR 1.63 crore as the latter offered the wicket-keeper batter expensive watches at a reasonable rate.Also Read - Mohammed Shami's Views Polar Opposite To That Of Wriddhiman Saha's Comment Of 'Eden Not Home' Ahead Of GT vs RR Qualifier Clash | IPL 2022

Singh is already in Arthur Road Jail as a Mumbai Businessman filed a complaint against him for cheating him the same way he did to Pant.

Pant and his manager Puneet Solanki has also field a complaint against the fraudster.

The India wicket-keeper batsman’s lawyer, Eklavya Dwivedi revealed the entire case in an official statement.

“This is basically a case under negotiable instruments act where the cheque issued by the accused Mr. Mrinank Singh has been dishonoured on account of insufficient funds. To take the story back a little bit, how these two met, how it actually transpired and why this cheque was issued was sometime in 2020 or 2021. Mr. Mrinank Singh, who was known to my client Rishabh Pant through their cricketing commonalities. They met somewhere in the zonal cricket academy camp,” he said

“So in 2021, Mr. Mrinank Singh falsely misrepresented to my client that he has just started a new business dealing in luxury items and he could procure the same items for it at a very reasonable cost. Therefore, on this proposal, he transferred a sizeable account to Mr. Mrinank Singh and also parted with certain luxurious items, jewellery etc which were also for, relatively high amounts, anticipating that the accused Mrinank Singh would be able to resell the same and give him huge profits for it,” he told

“After a while, when he was not able to obtain those articles, we gave him a legal notice and a mutual settlement was arrived at Rs 1.63 crore for which Mr. Mrinank Singh issues us a cheque. Now, once we presented this cheque before the bank authorities, we got a return memo saying that there has been a dishonourment of the cheque and it has bounced because of insufficient funds,” he explained.

“He was not present in the last listing of our case before the magistrate. So, the magistrate has issued directors to the SHO over there (police authorities) to connect him virtually at the next date of hearing, which is July 19. He will be present that day and his statement will be recorded. We have also filed an application under section 143A for interim compensation. That will also be taken up and arguments will be heard on that,” Dwivedi concluded.