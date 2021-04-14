Delhi Capitals suffered a massive blow as pacer Anrich Nortje has been tested COVID-19 positive. It has been reported that Nortje arrived in India with a negative report but diagnosed positive during his quarantine period. Also Read - IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant Has Grown in Last Four Months, Will do a Good Job - Brian Lara

"He came in with a negative report, but has unfortunately tested positive now while undergoing quarantine," the source told ANI.

The BCCI SOP says a player/support staff, who tests positive for COVID-19, must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier.

Nortje joined Delhi Capitals camp on April 6 after leaving the limited-overs series against Pakistan midway. He arrived in India alongside his South Africa and DC pace partner Kagiso Rabada. They are among five South African cricketers including Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi to have left the series midway for the T20 league in India.

The duo was excluded from the playing XI of Delhi’s first IPL 2021 match against Chennai Super Kings due to mandatory quarantine rules. Now with Nortje being tested positive, the wait for his return will be much longer than expected.

Earlier, DC off-spinner Axar Patel was tested COVID-19 positive as he is also undergoing quarantine. The ongoing season is not going in Delhi’s favour in terms of the availability of the players as their captain Shreyas Iyer has already been ruled out of the entire IPL 2021 after sustaining a shoulder injury. In his absence, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been appointed the captain for the season.

However, Delhi started the season on a positive note with a thumping 7-wicket victory over three-time champions Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw dominated the CSK bowlers to stamp their authority.

Delhi will face Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in their second match of the season on Thursday. It will be one thrilling contest when two flamboyant India wicketkeepers who are touted to be the next big things will come face to face as captains.