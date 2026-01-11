Home

Sports

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 match no.4 LIVE streaming details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch DC vs GG WPL 2026 clash in India online and on TV channel

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 match no.4 LIVE streaming details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch DC vs GG WPL 2026 clash in India online and on TV channel

DC-W vs GG-W: All you need to know about the streaming details for WPL 2026 match no.4 between Jemimah Rodrigues Delhi Capitals vs Ashleigh Gardner's Gujarat Giants.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 match no.4 LIVE streaming details

New Delhi: Following their disappointing performance in WPL season opener, Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals will aim to secure their first win as they face Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat Giants in match no.4 of the tournament on Sunday.

Both teams DC and GG featured in Saturday’s doubleheaders, with Gujarat securing a 10-run victory over UP Warriorz, while Delhi suffered a 50-run defeat against defending champions Mumbai Indians. The points table now sees Mumbai Indians at the top, followed by Gujarat and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants online and on TV

DC and GG are all set to face each other in match no.4 of WPL 2026. Here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to follow the game live.

Where to watch DC vs GG WPL 2026 Match No.4 live in India?

Fans can watch the DC vs GG WPL 2026 Match 4 live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Where to watch DC vs GG WPL 2026 Match 4 live on TV in India

The DC vs GG WPL 2026 Match 4 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

When and where is DC vs GG WPL 2026 Match 4 taking place?

The DC vs GG WPL 2026 Match 4 will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, January 11, 2026, with the match starting at 7:30 PM IST.

When will the toss for DC vs GG WPL 2026 Match 4 happen?

The toss for DC vs GG WPL 2026 Match 4 is scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 squad: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Yastika Bhatia, Kim Garth, Titas Sadhu, Ayushi Soni, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari

Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 squad: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Alana King, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.