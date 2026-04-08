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DC vs GT Live Score, 14th Match IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals look to continue winning march vs Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium

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DC vs GT Live Score, 14th Match IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals look to continue winning march vs Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Shubman Gill's GT will be aiming for the first win of the season as they take on hosts DC in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in match no. 14 of IPL 2026 in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

DC vs GT IPL 2026 LIVE: Delhi Capitals will be gunning for a hat-trick of wins as they go up against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in match no. 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. After just missing out on a Playoffs spot in 2025 season, DC have got off to a flying start with back-to-back wins over Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in their last two matches.

Former champions GT, on the other hand, have been the exact opposites with successive losses to start off their campaign. After being humbled by IPL 2025 finalists Punjab Kings in their opening match, GT got to within touching distance of chasing down a massive target set by Rajasthan Royals but failed to chase down 7 runs of the last 2 balls in their home game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last week.

The visitors will be boosted by the return of their skipper Shubman Gill to fitness after he missed the last match due to back spasms. The hosts, meanwhile, have banked a lot on the golden form of youngster Sameer Rizvi – who smashed back-to-back match-winning knocks of 70 not out and 90.

There are, however, concerns over the form of DC batters KL Rahul and Nitish Rana, who are yet to get going while Axar Patel’s side are still missing the services of Australian ace pacer Mitchell Starc.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 14 Predicted 12

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada/Jason Holder, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Match No 14 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

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