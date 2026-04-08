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DC vs GT IPL 2026 Match No 14 Predicted Playing 11: Shubman Gill IN, Kagiso Rabada OUT, Auqib Nabi may…

DC vs GT IPL 2026 Match No 14 Predicted Playing 11: Shubman Gill IN, Kagiso Rabada OUT, Auqib Nabi may…

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026: GT captain Shubman Gill is set to return to the Playing 11 against DC after recovering from back spasms for match No. 14 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Gujarat Titans team members at a training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

DC vs GT IPL 2026: Former champions Gujarat Titans have endured a nightmare start to their campaign in the IPL 2026 with back-to-back losses against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals so far. GT were hampered by the absence of captain Shubman Gill from their first home game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last week.

Gill had to miss last match due to back spasms but his opening partner Sai Sudharsan revealed on Tuesday that GT captain will be available for the match against DC. “He is absolutely fine and will play,” Sudharsan said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

With Gill coming back into the Playing 11, it will mean his replacement Kumar Kushagra will be left out of the side. GT may also consider bringing in West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder to replace Kagiso Rabada to bolster their batting line-up.

Holder’s addition could add strength to the GT middle-order which has been struggling with Glenn Phillips and Washington Sundar yet to get going. “If someone from the top three batters plays longer, it’s always a great thing for the team. We believe in our middle order. This is the team which played last year and we qualified. So it’s just two games and I and the whole team believes that our middle order will win games,” Sudharsan said.

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For DC, Axar Patel will be hoping that the likes of Nitish Rana and KL Rahul can back up in-form Sameer Rizvi. The DC batter has been in golden form with back-to-back match-winning knocks against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians so far.

The bowling attack of the home side looks on song so far with Lungi Ngidi, T. Natarajan and Mukesh Kumar bowling well in tandem, Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi may have to wait for some more time to get into their playing 11.

We can sense that – gameday energy pic.twitter.com/BBzeJ6Kq1A — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 8, 2026

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 14 Predicted 12

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada/Jason Holder, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna

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