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IPL Match Today, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch

IPL Match Today, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch

DC vs GT IPL 2026 Match No 14 LIVE: Delhi Capitals will look to complete a hat-trick of wins to start off their season when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals pacers Auqib Nabi (right) and Lungi Ngidi at a training session in New Delhi. (Source: X)

DC vs GT IPL 2026 Live: Delhi Capitals will look to continue their flying start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season when they take on Gujarat Titans in match No. 14 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. A win on Wednesday night at home will help Axar Patel’s side join Rajasthan Royals at the top of the table with 6 points from 3 matches.

Former champions GT, on the other hand, are yet to post their first win of the season. They have suffered back-to-back losses at the hands of Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in their first two matches.

The Titans will, however, be boosted by the return of their skipper Shubman Gill to the playing 11 after he missed the last game against the Royals due to back spasms. DC will once again bank on in-form batter Sameer Rizvi to fire in home conditions.

Rizvi was retained for only Rs 95 lakh ahead of the IPL 2026 season and is currently the leading run-scorer in the IPL 2026 with scored of 90 and 70 not out against Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in the first two matches.

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The Capitals have coped well with the absence of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who is yet to join the squad as he is recovering from shoulder and elbow injury. Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar and T. Natarajan have filled Starc’s void well.

“We have won two games so it has not been felt,” Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“If we don’t do well, it depends. He is one of the best in the world. There is no bigger bowler in the IPL than Starc. Bumrah is the only one I can think of. He has so much experience, he swings at 140kmph plus with the new ball. I follow up with the team every day. Cricket Australia will update us. We need him as our main bowler,” Munaf added.

GT hold a slight edge when it comes to head-to-head clashes against DC with 4 wins as compared to 3 losses in 7 matches. Shubman Gill’s side had both their clashes against DC in the IPL 2025 season en route to qualifying for the Playoffs.

Symphony of cricket loading at Qila Kotla ️ pic.twitter.com/7zibyu2Vqy — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 8, 2026

Here are all the details about Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 14…

When is Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 14 going to take place?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 14 will take place on Wednesday, April 8.

Where is Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 14 going to take place?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 14 will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 14 start?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 14 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 14 on TV in India?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 14 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 14 in India?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 14 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 14 Predicted 12

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada/Jason Holder, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna

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