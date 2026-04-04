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DC vs MI IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Will Prithvi Shaw make the XI?

DC vs MI IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Will Prithvi Shaw make the XI?

Look at the predicted playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians clash in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI

On Saturday, there will be two matches played in a day as the first match will be between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals vs Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians and the second game will be Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals.

Speaking about the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians’ match, all the fans are excited about this match as both teams are well-known rivals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians’ performance in their first match of IPL 2026

Let’s discuss their last matches as Delhi Capitals faced Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), where they dominated them with the ball. Delhi Capitals showcased a brilliant bowling performance. In the absence of Mitchell Starc, South Africa’s star pacer Lungi Ngidi took the charge in his hands as he took three important wickets from Nicholas Pooran, Anrich Nortje and Mohsin Khan. Meanwhile, star Indian player, who was in discussion for his performance, T Natarajan, also impressed DC fans with a fabulous bowling performance. Natarajan also took three wickets, he dismissed Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad and Mohammed Shami. Speaking about other players, DC spin attack Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel also helped the franchise to make a breakthrough.

Speaking about their batting performance, Delhi Capitals faced a little trouble when they lost their important wickets of KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka and Nitish Rana. However, domestic talent Sameer Rizvi and South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs helped the franchise to give a push to the poor batting performance as Sameer Rizvi scored 70 runs off 47 balls, including five fours and four sixes. Stubbs scored 39 runs off 32 balls, including three fours and one six, and helped the team to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets.

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If we talk about Mumbai Indians’ match, they also performed brilliantly against Kolkata Knight Riders. While bowling, star Indian player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Shardul Thakur played a crucial role for Mumbai Indians as he took three important wickets from Ajinkya Rahane, Finn Allen and Cameron Green. Meanwhile, in batting, Mumbai Indians’ opening pair Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton helped the franchise to give a good start as both the batters played some good shots and put KKR bowling under pressure. Rohit scored 78 runs off 38 balls, including six fours and six sixes. Rickelton smashed 81 runs off 43 balls, including four fours and eight sixes and helped the franchise to chase down the target with 5 balls spare and won the match by six wickets.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 8 Predicted 12

Delhi Capitals (DC) playing XII:

KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player: Sameer Rizvi

Mumbai Indians (MI) playing XII:

Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

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