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Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Match No 8 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Match No 8 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details

Look at the live-streaming details of DC vs MI in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live streaming details

DC vs MI IPL 2026: The eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

It will be interesting to see both teams head-to-head as they have a long history. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, both sides won their respective team. This game will be important for both teams to move forward in the tournament.

Speaking about their last matches, Mumbai Indians played their last match against three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where they dominated in both departments of batting and bowling. In bowling, star Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur came as a key player for the Mumbai Indians in their opening game as he dismissed Ajinkya Rahane, Finn Allen and Cameron Green. Meanwhile, while chasing the target of 221, star opening pair Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton ended all hopes for KKR to win the match. Rickelton scored 81 runs off 43 balls, including four fours and eight sixes. On the other hand, legendary player Rohit Sharma proved one more time that the break from cricket won’t affect his performance or playing method. Rohit scored 78 runs off 38 balls, including six fours and six sixes.

Speaking about the Delhi Capitals match, they faced Lucknow Super Giants in their first match and began their tournament with an impressive victory, as in the bowling, Lungi Ngidi and T Natarajan played a crucial role for DC. Delhi Capitals pacers took three wickets each and gave a major setback to LSG. Not only them, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel’s magical spell also affect LSG. While batting, Delhi Capitals faced some serious issue, when they lost KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka and Nitish Rana. However, Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs helped the franchise with their good partnership and also led them to their first victory over LSG by 6 wickets. Rizvi won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his iconic 70-run inning off 47 balls, including five fours and four sixes.

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Here are all the details about Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 8…

When is Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 8 going to take place?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 8 will take place on Saturday, April 4.

Where is Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 8 going to take place?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 8 will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

What time will Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 8 start?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 8 will begin at 3:30pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3pm.

Where can I watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 8 on TV in India?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 8 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 8 in India?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 8 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 8 Predicted 12

Delhi Capitals (DC) playing XII:

KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player: Sameer Rizvi

Mumbai Indians (MI) playing XII:

Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Suryakumar Yadav

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