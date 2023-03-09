Home

Sports

Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023: When And Where To Find DC-W Vs MI-W Live Streaming

Get the live streaming details, date, time and venue of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in WPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023, Live Streaming

DC-W vs MI-W: Unbeaten so far in the tournament, both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians would like to consolidate their position when they face each other in a WPL 2023 encounter on Thursday in Mumbai. The Delhi Capitals ve Mumbai Indians match starts live on 7:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals started off the campaign with a 60-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore before outclassing UP Warriorz by 42 runs. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians’ wins came against Gujarat Giants and RCB.

However, RCB are on top of the points table due to their superior net run rate, thanks to their 143-run thrashing of Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener. With both sides on four points each from two games, a win on Thursday would put either Delhi Capitals or Mumbai Indians on top.

Check out the live streaming details of Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women.

Where and where the DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 match will be played?

The DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on March 9 (Thursday).

Which channels will live telecast DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 match?

Viacom 18 has the broadcast rights of the WPL 2023. Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD will livve telecast the DC-W vs MI-W from 7:30 PM IST.

Where to find live streaming of DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 match?

The DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app for free.

