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Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Match No 35 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Match No 35 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details

Look at the live-streaming details of DC vs PBKS in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 live-streaming details

Double header day alerts cricket fans as On Saturday, the first in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals and Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Following, the evening match will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Let’s talk about the first match of the day, which will be played between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Both teams are on the right path, but Punjab Kings are delivering a better performance than Delhi Capitals as they are still unbeaten in the tournament. Punjab Kings have played six matches in the tournament, winning five out of them and hold the first position in the points table with 11 points. Their one match was washed out due to rain against Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams get one point each.

Punjab Kings played their last match against Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), where they proved, one more time, why they are considered as one of the strongest teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by a big margin of 54 runs. Priyansh Arya was the ‘Player of the match’ for PBKS as he played a crucial knock for them. Arya scored 93 runs off 37 balls, including four fours and nine sixes, and helped his side to earn their fifth consecutive victory.

Meanwhile, their opponents, Delhi Capitals, had an average performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Delhi Capitals have played six matches in the tournament, winning three out of them and hold sixth position in the points table with six points. The match will be a lot-winning game for Delhi Capitals, if they want to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament. Delhi Capitals played their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where they suffered a 47-run defeat, which gave a major blow to their net run rate in the points table. The afternoon game will be played at their home ground. The question for the fans of the franchise is, will they become the first team to defeat Punjab Kings in the tournament, or will they bounce back from this situation?

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Here are all the details about Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 35…

Let’s discuss the live-streaming details of the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings.

When is Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 35 going to take place?

The Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 35 will take place on Saturday, April 25.

How can I watch livestreaming of Where is Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 35 going to take place?

The Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 35 will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

What time will Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 35 start?

The Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 35 will begin at 3:30pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3pm.

Where can I watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 35 on TV in India?

The Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 35 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 35 in India?

The Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 35 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Also Read: Marco Jansen breaks silence on Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, says…

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