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Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 Predicted Playing XIs: Will DC remain unchanged?
Get the predicted playing XIs for match number 62 of the Indian Premier League between the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium
Play-off hopefuls Delhi Capitals host another top 4 contender Rajasthan Royals in match number 62 of the Indian Premier League 2026 in what is going to be the last game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in this season. Fans will surely be up for a thriller tonight as both the teams come into this fixture under immense pressure to secure two vital points on a traditionally high-scoring Delhi surface.
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 52 Predicted XI
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (WK), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi.
Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma.
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