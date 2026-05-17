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Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 Predicted Playing XIs: Will DC remain unchanged?

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 Predicted Playing XIs: Will DC remain unchanged?

Get the predicted playing XIs for match number 62 of the Indian Premier League between the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi Capitals cricketers celebrate their IPL 2026 win over Punjab Kings in Dharamshala on Monday. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Play-off hopefuls Delhi Capitals host another top 4 contender Rajasthan Royals in match number 62 of the Indian Premier League 2026 in what is going to be the last game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in this season. Fans will surely be up for a thriller tonight as both the teams come into this fixture under immense pressure to secure two vital points on a traditionally high-scoring Delhi surface.

Delhi Capitals enter this home fixture showing highly erratic form, clinging onto tournament survival with 5 wins and 7 losses from 12 games. While their batting unit has produced flashes of brilliance highlighted by a successful 226-run chase against Rajasthan earlier this season, their bowling unit has struggled.

On the flip side, Rajasthan Royals are enduring a concerning late-season slump. Despite a highly dominant start to their campaign, the Royals have dropped consecutive matches due to expensive death bowling and unexpected top-order collapses, leaving them at 6 wins and 5 losses from 11 games.

Sitting eighth on the points table with just 10 points and a poor net run rate of -0.993, Delhi will face elimination if they lose tonight. A defeat will mathematically rule out their top 4 aspirations, while a win will keep them in contention but that totally depends on the results of other matches.

For the 5th placed Rajasthan, the path is much more direct. Sitting on 12 points with a game in hand over Delhi, a victory tonight will propel them to 14 points, which will help them reinforce themselves in the top 4 again. However, a loss would suck the Royals right back into a dangerous spot for the remaining playoff berths.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 52 Predicted XI Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (WK), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi. Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma.

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