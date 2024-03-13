By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 20: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s DC vs GUJ in New Delhi
DC-W vs GUJ-W, DC-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Team, DC-W vs GUJ-W, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Dream11, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Playing XI. Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 20: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s DC-W vs GUJ-W in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 20: Delhi Capitals will lock horns against Gujarat Giants for the final league match of the ongoing Womens Premier League 2024 where Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney will be leading their respective sides. Delhi Capitals are currently on top of the points table as they won five out of their seven matches. On the other hand, Gujarat are last in the points table tournament as they only won two out of their seven matches.
DC-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney
Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma(vc)
Allrounders: Ashleigh Gardner(c), Marizanne Kap, Sneh Rana
Bowlers: Meghna Singh, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu.
DC-W vs GUJ-W Probable Playing XIs
Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk and c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Shakil
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu.
Squads
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Shabnam Shakil, Phoebe Litchfield, Priya Mishra, Veda Krishnamurthy, Trisha Poojitha, Kathryn Bryce, Tarannum Pathan, Lea Tahuhu, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh
Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundathi Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Aparna Mondal, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu
