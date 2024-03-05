Home

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 12: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s DC vs MI in New Delhi: Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals women are set to take on Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians in match 12 of the ongoing edition of the Women Premier League 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. This will be the first match in the Delhi leg. The team winning this match will be on top of the points table.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shefali Varma, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Alice Capsey, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Annabel Sutherland

Bowler: Issy Wong

DC vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque

Squads

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia(w), Titas Sadhu, Poonam Yadav, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur

