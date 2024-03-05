Home

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Streaming: How To Watch DC vs MI Match

DC vs MI, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Streaming: Both teams have faced each other 4 times with MI being victorious 3 times and DC have won one.

DC vs MI Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Streaming: Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals women are going to compete against Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians in match 12 of the ongoing edition of the Women Premier League 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Both teams will be eyeing the top spot on the points table after a win in this match. This is also the first match of the Delhi leg of WPL 2024.

Head-To-Head

Both teams have gone against each other four times and Mumbai Indians have been victorious 3 times, on the other hand, Delhi Capitals have only won one match so far.

When and where the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match at WPL 2024 will be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match at WPL 2024 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday (March 5). The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channels will live telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match at WPL 2024?

Sports18 has the broadcast rights for Women’s Premier League this season. The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match at WPL 2024 will be shown live on all Sports18 channels.

Where to get live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match at WPL 2024?

Live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match at WPL 2024 will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Squads

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia(w), Titas Sadhu, Poonam Yadav, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur

