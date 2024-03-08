Home

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 15: Delhi Capitals will lock horns against UP Warriorz for match 15 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024, the clash will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Delhi Capitals are currently table toppers they have won four out of their five matches. On the other hand, UP Warriorz are fourth in the points table tally. DC-W vs UP-W, DC-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team, DC-W vs UP-W, Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Dream11, Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Playing XI.Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 15: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s UP-W vs UP-W in New Delhi.

DC vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues(c)

All-rounders: Grace Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Deepti Sharma(vc)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Radha Yadav.

DC vs UP-W Probable Playing XIs

DEL-W: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav

UP-W: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Minnu Mani, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri

