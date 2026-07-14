Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveils ‘Mayur’ as official mascot of Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026

Delhi will be host of Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026, scheduled to take place from July 27 to August 2

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (left) unveiling mascot 'Mayur' of Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday unveiled ‘Mayur’, the official mascot of the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026, describing the ‘peacock-inspired’ mascot as a symbol of India’s energy, hospitality and the spirit of unity that the tournament seeks to promote. The mascot was unveiled in the presence of Delhi Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood, Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation President Vivek Kohli and other dignitaries ahead of the championship, which will be held at the Thyagraj Stadium from July 27 to August 2.

Designed around India’s national bird, the mascot features feathers representing the flags of the participating Commonwealth nations, symbolising friendship, harmony and sportsmanship. Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Rekha Gupta said the event would provide Delhi with an opportunity to showcase itself on the global sporting stage.

“Today’s mascot launch, Mayur, India’s national bird, has feathers representing the flags of all nations participating in this event. Mayur, symbolising energy and enthusiasm, is the perfect mascot for the Commonwealth Table Tennis event,” she said.

The Chief Minister congratulated the organisers and officials involved in staging the tournament and highlighted the Delhi government’s focus on strengthening sports infrastructure and athlete development. “By hosting this event in Delhi, we are putting our capital on the international platform. As the Chief Minister of Delhi, I congratulate you all. It is our government’s effort to provide the youth and athletes of Delhi with the opportunities they deserve,” CM Gupta said.

She added that the government would continue investing in sports facilities and athlete welfare. “Our government has worked extensively on sports infrastructure, prize money, facilities, and coaching for Delhi’s sportspersons. We want every sportsperson in Delhi to have the chance, the platform, and the facilities so that they can bring glory to Delhi and the country. I am happy that an international-level championship will be held here from July 27 to August 2, 2026. Delhi’s government remains committed to sports and will continue to support athletes,” she concluded.

Delhi Sports Minister Ashish Sood said hosting the prestigious event reflected the city’s growing stature as a sporting destination. “Delhi has received the opportunity to host this international event. The government is committed to improving the sports ecosystem. We have provided the necessary arrangements and facilities at every stadium for students competing at national, international, and state levels. Our goal is to make Delhi the sports capital,” he said.

The championship is being jointly organised by the Delhi government and the Table Tennis Federation of India and is expected to attract players from more than 35 Commonwealth nations. Countries including England, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Malaysia, Singapore, Scotland, Wales, Nigeria, Kenya, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago are expected to participate in the seven-day tournament, which will feature competitions across multiple categories before culminating with the finals on August 2.

(with ANI inputs)