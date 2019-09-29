The Delhi Police on Saturday filed a supplementary chargesheet against former India cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir along with several others for alleged criminal breach of trust and cheating flat buyers.

According to a report in NDTV, over 50 flat buyers filed a complaint alleging that they booked flats in a real estate project in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram in 2011 but it did not take off.

At the same time, Gambhir, a BJP Member of Parliament, was a director and brand ambassador of the joint project of Rudra Buildwell Reality Pvt Ltd and HR Infracity Pvt Ltd, during the time the case was lodged in 2016 for allegedly duping people of crores of rupees on the pretext of booking apartments in the housing project.

In the chargesheet, the police have alleged that “the developers executed Builder Buyer Agreement with the victims in June-July, 2014 even after the expiry of sanctioned building plan on June 6, 2013. Developers have been demanding and collecting money from the victims unauthorizedly even after June 23, 2013.” The complainants have alleged that “project was extensively promoted and advertised with Gambhir being the brand ambassador, who helped in attracting and inviting buyers to invest in the project.”

“Investors have been deliberately kept in dark about the litigations involving hr proposed site of land. Authorities cancelled the sanction/ approval etc. for the project on April 15, 2015 due to default of payments of requisite licence fees etc. and non-compliance of other formalities,” the final report said.

The chargesheet also contains names of its other promoters – Mukesh Khurana, Gautam Mehra and Babita Khurana. The report was file under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.