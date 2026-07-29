Delhi Premier League 2026: All eight Captains set for season 3 ahead of July 31 opener

Defending champions West Delhi Lions were represented by vice-captain Ayush Doseja, who said last season's success would not make this year's challenge any easier

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File photo of Delhi Premier League T20 2026 press conference. (Credits: Special arrangement)

The countdown to the third season of the Delhi Premier League gathered pace on Wednesday as captains of all eight franchises came together for the official pre-season press conference in New Delhi. With the tournament set to begin on July 31 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the captains spoke about their preparations, expectations and the excitement surrounding another month of T20 cricket.

Organised by the Delhi & District Cricket Association, the DPL has grown into one of the biggest domestic T20 competitions in the country. This year’s tournament will run from July 31 to August 30, with eight teams competing for the title. The opening match will see Central Delhi Kings take on Purani Dilli 6, while the final is scheduled for August 30 at the same venue.

Following the player auction earlier this month, all franchises have finalised their squads and are looking forward to getting their campaigns underway.

Purani Dilli 6 will begin a new chapter under captain Anuj Rawat, who said leading the side is a proud moment for him.

“It is an honour to captain Purani Dilli 6. We have assembled a balanced squad with a good mix of experienced and young players. The atmosphere around the league is fantastic, and we are looking forward to playing in front of our home fans. The aim is to play positive cricket and give our best in every match.”

South Delhi Superstarz captain Ayush Badoni believes the competition will once again be closely fought.

“The quality of cricket in the DPL has been outstanding, and every team looks competitive this season. We have prepared well and are excited to get onto the field. Hopefully, we can entertain the fans and perform consistently throughout the tournament.”

Defending champions West Delhi Lions were represented by vice-captain Ayush Doseja, who said last season’s success would not make this year’s challenge any easier.

“Winning the title last season has given us confidence, but this is a new season with fresh challenges. Every team has strengthened its squad, so we know it won’t be easy. We are focused on playing good cricket and defending our championship.”

Outer Delhi Warriors captain Siddhant Sharma was pleased with the team’s preparations after the auction.

“The team environment has been excellent since the auction. Everyone is eager to contribute, and we have worked hard in preparation. We are excited to begin the season and hope to make our supporters proud.”

Central Delhi Kings skipper Yash Dhull said the tournament continues to provide a strong platform for players from the capital.

“The DPL provides a wonderful platform for Delhi’s cricketers to showcase their talent. We have built a strong unit, and the goal is to play fearless cricket while maintaining consistency throughout the tournament.”

East Delhi Riders captain Mayank Rawat also backed his squad to perform well.

“There is tremendous excitement within the squad. Every player is motivated, and we are looking forward to competing against some of the best talent in Delhi. It promises to be a great tournament.”

North Delhi Strikers captain Sarthak Ranjan highlighted how the league has improved over the years.

“The standard of the competition keeps improving every year, which makes it even more exciting. We are confident in our preparations and can’t wait to get started. Our focus is on playing disciplined and aggressive cricket.”

New Delhi Tigers captain Himmat Singh said fans can expect an entertaining month of cricket.

“The DPL has become one of the premier domestic T20 leagues in the country. All teams are well-balanced, and the competition will be intense. We are eager to begin our campaign and give the fans plenty to cheer about.”

With all eight captains confident about their squads and the tournament set to begin in two days, the stage is ready for another exciting season of the Delhi Premier League. The race for the trophy starts on July 31 when Central Delhi Kings face Purani Dilli 6, with every team aiming to lift the title after a month of competitive cricket.