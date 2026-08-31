Delhi Premier League 2026: South Delhi Superstarz claim DPL title with comprehensive victory over Central Delhi Kings

Central Delhi had enough runs on the board to put pressure on the chasing team, but South Delhi's batting was simply too strong

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DPL 2026 final. (Credits: X)

South Delhi Superstarz won the Delhi Premier League T20 2026 title after beating Central Delhi Kings by seven wickets in the final.

Chasing 183, South Delhi reached 186/3 in 18.2 overs to finish the tournament on a high. They had 10 balls to spare as their batters stayed in control for most of the chase.

Ankit was one of the main reasons behind the successful chase. He remained unbeaten on 62 off 34 balls and kept the scoreboard moving with a quick knock. Anmol also finished unbeaten on 62, taking 41 balls to reach his half-century.

The two batters handled the pressure of a final well and made sure South Delhi did not lose momentum in the second half of the innings. Their partnership took the game away from Central Delhi and left the bowling side with little chance of making a comeback.

Central Delhi Kings had earlier put up 182/8 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Samarth gave them a strong start with 51 off 27 balls. His quick innings helped Central Delhi set up a competitive total.

Jonty also made an important contribution, scoring 36 from 19 balls, while Yugal added 32 off 29 deliveries. Money then provided some late runs, hitting 18 from just seven balls to push Central Delhi closer to the 180-run mark.

South Delhi’s bowlers had done a decent job of restricting Central Delhi to 182. Divansh was their most successful bowler, finishing with figures of 3/17. Vision also played an important role with the ball, taking 2/17.

Pranshu and Anshuman picked up one wicket each, while the rest of the attack worked to keep Central Delhi from posting an even bigger total.

However, the target never looked too difficult once South Delhi’s chase got going. Ankit and Anmol took control of the innings and kept finding runs without taking unnecessary risks.

Both batters completed their half-centuries and stayed at the crease until the end. Their unbeaten knocks meant South Delhi lost only three wickets while chasing down the target.

The final result summed up South Delhi Superstarz’s performance on the day. Central Delhi had enough runs on the board to put pressure on the chasing team but South Delhi’s batting was simply too strong.

South Delhi Superstarz eventually secured a seven-wicket victory and lifted the DPL 2026 trophy. Ankit and Anmol’s unbeaten half-centuries were the key difference as South Delhi finished the final with a comfortable win and the championship title.

(With IANS inputs)