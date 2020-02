Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Delhi vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Round 8 Match DEL vs GUJ Elite Group A and B Ranji Trophy 2019-20 in Delhi: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DEL vs GUJ, Delhi Dream 11 Team Player List, Gujarat Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Delhi vs Gujarat Round 8, Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Online Cricket Tips Delhi vs Gujarat Round 7, Ranji Trophy 2019-20

TOSS – The toss between Delhi and Gujarat will take place at 9 AM (IST).

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DEL vs GUJ My Dream11 Team

Bhargav Merai (captain), Dhruv Shorey (vice-captain), Parthiv Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Kunal Chandela, Hiten Dalal, Nitish Rana, Roosh Kalaria, Siddharth Desai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Simarjeet Singh

DEL vs GUJ SQUADS

Gujarat: Samit Gohel, Parthiv Patel (wk/captain), Bhargav Merai, Manprit Juneja, Rujul Bhatt, Kshitij Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Roosh Kalaria, Chintan Gaja, Siddharth Desai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Piyush Chawla, Axar Patel, Dhruv Raval, Urvil Patel, Kathan Patel, Tejas Patel, Yash Gardharia

Delhi: Kunal Chandela, Hiten Dalal, Dhruv Shorey (captain), Nitish Rana, Jonty Sidhu, Kshitiz Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Anuj Rawat (wk), Suboth Bhati, Vikas Mishra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Pradeep Sangwan, Pawan Suyal, Ishant Sharma, Shivam Sharma, Tejas Baroka, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisht, Kunwar Bidhuri

