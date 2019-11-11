Dream11 Prediction

Delhi vs Saurashtra Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips DEL vs SAU Round 4, Group E Match at CB Patel International Cricket Stadium, Surat 10:00 AM IST:

Delhi and Saurashtra will take on each other in the Group E fixture of ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2019. The match is scheduled to be played in Surat around 10:00 AM IST. Both the teams would step up to secure a win. In fact, Delhi would be hoping good sunny weather after their two games got abandoned. With just one win and two games washed off, Delhi sits at the peak of Group E, while Saurashtra are at the third spot with a win and a loss.

TOSS – The toss between Delhi vs Saurashtra will take place at 9:30 AM IST on November 12

Time: 10:00 AM IST.

Venue: CB Patel International Cricket Stadium, Surat

Wicketkeeper – A Rawat, S Jackson

Batsmen – D Shorey, A Vasavada, K Parmar (captain), S Vyas

All-Rounders – N Rana (vice-captain), C Jani

Bowlers – P Negi, S Bhati, J Unadkat

Delhi: Anuj Rawat, H Dalal, D Shorey (captain), N Rana, H Singh, L Yadav, P Negi, S Bhati, P Vijayran, K Dagar, S Simarjeet Singh

Saurashtra: H Desai, K Parmar, S Vyas, SP Jackson, JD Unadkat (captain), AV Vasavada, CS Jani, DA Jadeja, JM Chauhan, C Sakariya, PR Chauhan

Delhi Squad: Pawan Negi, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey (c), Himmat Singh, Pranshu Vijayran, Suboth Bhati, Rajesh Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Kunal Chandela, Anuj Rawat, Lalit Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Kunwar Bidhuri, Prince Yadav, Karan Dagar, Rohan Rathi

Saurashtra Squad: Jaydev Unadkat (c), Chirag Jani, Sheldon Jackson, Aarpit Vasavada, Kushang Patel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Divyaraj Chauhan, Vandit Jivrajani, Samarth Vyas, Rajdeep Darbar, Prerak Mankad, Jay Chauhan, Harvik Desai, Kishan Parmar, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Chauhan

