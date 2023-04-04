Home

It rained yesterday in Delhi and hence there are chances that the IPL match may have interruptions. (Image: Delhi Capitals Twitter)

Eyes would be on the skies on Tuesday in Delhi as the home side is going to take on defending champions Gujarat Titans. While it is expected to be a cracker, rain is likely to play a part in it and fans would not like it. The weather in Delhi has been quite unpredictable. It rained yesterday and it is overcast today morning. The forecast for today was that of largely clear weather though.

The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Probable Playing XI

Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller/Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, Mohammed Shami and Shivam Mavi/Yash Dayal.

Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey/Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya/Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.

DC vs GT Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, David Miller, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Philip Salt, Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

