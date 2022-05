Denmark vs Finland Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20I

DEN vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction 2022 Fantasy Hints Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain – Denmark vs Finland, Playing 11s For Today's Match Svanholm Park, Brondby at 2.30 PM IST May 7, Saturday

Here is the Denmark vs Finland T20I Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DEN vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction, DEN vs FIN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DEN vs FIN Playing 11s Jamaica T10 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction –Denmark vs Finland , Fantasy Playing Tips – Denmark vs Finland T20I.

TOSS – The Toss between Denmark and Finland will take place at 02:00 PM (IST).

Time – 02:30 PM

Venue: Svanholm Park, Brondby

DEN vs FIN My Dream11 Team

Jonathan Scamans, Rizwan Mahmood, Nathan Collins, Vanraaj Padhaal, Saif Ahmad, Amzad Sher, Hamid Shah, Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Muhammad, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Lucky Ali

Captain: Amzad Sher Vice Captain: Nathan Collins

DEN vs FIN Probable XI

Denmark: Freddie Klokker, Saif Ahmad, Hamid Shah, Surya Anand, Rizwan Mahmood, Musa Shaheen, Taranjit Bharaj, Lucky Malik, Omar Hayat, Amjad Khan, Abdullah Mahmood

Finland: Jonathan Scamans, Aravind Mohan, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher, Nathan Collins, Vanraaj Padhaal, Aniketh Pushthay, Sapan Mehta, Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Muhammad, Mohammad Asaduzzaman