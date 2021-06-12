Denmark vs Finland Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 UEFA EURO 2020 Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s DEN vs FIN at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen: Dream11 UEFA EURO 2020. Also Read - WS vs SV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips England Women's ODD Match 13: Captain, Vice-captain- Western Storm vs Southern Vipers, Playing 11s,Team News From Cooper Associates County Ground at 5:30 PM IST June 12 Saturday

Denmark will lock horns against Finland in a Group B encounter in the UEFA EURO 2020. Denmark have an excellent historic head-to-head record and have won 38 matches out of the 59 times these two nations have met. Finland, on the other hand, are clear underdogs heading into this match. The Fins have failed to win any of their last five games.

Denmark vs Finland Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DEN vs FIN, UEFA EURO 2020, Denmark Dream11 Team Player List, Finland Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Denmark vs Finland Football Match, Online Football Prediction and Tips – DEN vs FIN Football match, Online Football Tips Denmark vs Finland UEFA EURO 2020.

Date: 13th June 2021 at 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

DEN vs FIN My Dream11 Team

Hradecky; Christensen, Kjaer, Wass; Eriksen (C), Hojbjerg, Sparv, Kamara; Braithwaite (VC), Poulsen, Pukki

Captain: Christian Eriksen (DEN) Vice-Captain: Martin Braithwaite (DEN)

DEN vs FIN Probable XIs

Denmark

Kasper Schmeichel; Joakim Maehle, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Daniel Wass; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney; Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite, Yussuf Poulsen; Jonas Wind

Finland

Lukas Hradecky; Daniel O’Shaughnessy, Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri; Jere Uronen, Nikolai Alho, Tim Sparv, Glen Kamara, Joni Kauko; Robin Lod, Teemu Pukki

DEN vs FIN Squads