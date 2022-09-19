DEN vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 International 2022 Fantasy Hints: Denmark will lock horns against Sweden for the opening match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 the match will be played at Cartama Oval Spain on September 19. Both the teams will look to win the opener game to make a strong start in the tournament. DEN vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 International 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Denmark and Sweden, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 3 PM IST September 19, Monday.

TOSS – The Dream11 ECC T10 International 2022 match toss between DEN vs SWE will take place at 2.30 PM IST

Time – September 19, 3PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval

DEN vs SWE Dream11 Team

Keeper – Nusratullah Sultan

Batsmen – Musa Mahmood, Share Ali, Faruk Ahmed (C)

All-rounders – Umar Nawaz (VC), Saran Aslam, Shahzeb Choudhry

Bowlers – Abdullah Mahmood, Zaker Taqawi, Zabihullah Zadran, Anique Uddin

DEN vs SWE Probable Playing XI

Denmark: Taranjit Bharaj©, Musa Mahmood, Lucky Malik, Saran Aslam, A Mahmood, Anique Uddin, Altamish Durrani, Raizul Sawmy, Adam Leigh, Shakeel Zeb, Eshan Karimi

Sweden: Nusratullah Sultan©, Faruk Ahmed, Share Ali, Shahzeb Choudhry, Umar Nawaz, Azam Khalil, Zabi Zahid, Zaker Taqawi, Prashant Shukla, Zabihullah Zadran, Zain Muzaffar