Starting Five:

Denver Nuggets:

PF: Jerami Grant

SF: Michael Porte Jr

C: Nikola Jokic

PG: Torrey Craig

SG: Monte Morris

Utah Jazz:

PF: Georges Niang

SF: Joe Ingles

C: Tony Bradley / Rudy Gobert

PG: Mike Conley Jr.

SG: Donovan Mitchell / Joe Ingles

