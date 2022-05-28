DEN-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Nordic Women’s T20I

Denmark Women vs Sweden Women, Nordic Women's T20I Series
Guttsta Wicked Cricket Ground, Kolsva, 1.30 PM IST May 28, Saturday

Nordic Women's T20I

TOSS – The Nordic Women’s T20I Serie Seriess toss between Denmark Women and Sweden Women will take place at 1 PM IST

Time – May 28, 1:30 PM IST



Venue: Guttsta Wicked Cricket Ground, Kolsva

DEN-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Team

D Golechha, K rana, A Singh, N Holm, A Lyng, G Shukla, A Vaidya, K Mos, R Nielsen, S Ravuri, D Holm

Captain: G Shukla Vice Captain: D Golechha

DEN-W vs SWE-W Squads

Denmark: Ane Andersen, Sigrid Buchwaldt, Luise Christensen, Nita Dalgaard, Tine Erichsen, Divya Golechha, Natasha Holmgaard, Maria Karlsen, Annette Lyngby, Kristine Mosumgaard, Ronja Nielsen, Charlotte Pallesen, Sofie Petersen, Anne-Sofie Slebsager

Sweden: Gunjan Shukla (c), Kanchan Rana (vc), Meghana Alugunoolla (wk), Eman Asim, Sophie Elmsjoo, Daisy Holm, Neeha Kayani, Sienna Linden, Signe Lundell, Surya Ravuri, Abhilasha Singh, Rashmi Somashekhar, Anya Vaidya, Tzoulietta Zilfidou

