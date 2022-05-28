DEN-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Nordic Women’s T20I
DEN-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Nordic Women’s T20I Series Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Denmark Women vs Sweden Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Guttsta Wicked Cricket Ground, Kolsva, 1.30 PM IST May 28, Saturday
Here is the Nordic Women’s T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DEN-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Team Prediction, DEN-W vs SWE-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DEN-W vs SWE-W Playing 11s Nordic Women’s T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Denmark Women vs Sweden Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – , Nordic Women’s T20I.
TOSS – The Nordic Women’s T20I Serie Seriess toss between Denmark Women and Sweden Women will take place at 1 PM IST
Time – May 28, 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Guttsta Wicked Cricket Ground, Kolsva
DEN-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Team
D Golechha, K rana, A Singh, N Holm, A Lyng, G Shukla, A Vaidya, K Mos, R Nielsen, S Ravuri, D Holm
Captain: G Shukla Vice Captain: D Golechha
DEN-W vs SWE-W Squads
Denmark: Ane Andersen, Sigrid Buchwaldt, Luise Christensen, Nita Dalgaard, Tine Erichsen, Divya Golechha, Natasha Holmgaard, Maria Karlsen, Annette Lyngby, Kristine Mosumgaard, Ronja Nielsen, Charlotte Pallesen, Sofie Petersen, Anne-Sofie Slebsager
Sweden: Gunjan Shukla (c), Kanchan Rana (vc), Meghana Alugunoolla (wk), Eman Asim, Sophie Elmsjoo, Daisy Holm, Neeha Kayani, Sienna Linden, Signe Lundell, Surya Ravuri, Abhilasha Singh, Rashmi Somashekhar, Anya Vaidya, Tzoulietta Zilfidou
Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.